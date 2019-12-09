Local Sports Update: HSFB over, HS hoops heating up

It was a very busy weekend of local sports.

We will start with the final weekend of the high school football season, as three teams from our area hoisted state championship trophies.

In Class 3A, Alcoa won its fifth straight title, beating Pearl Cohn, 27-0. In Class 5A, Central went back-to-back as they beat Summit 30-7 on Friday. In the other Blue Cross Bowl game in Friday, Lake County won the 1A title by beating Greenback 38-23.

In Class 6A Saturday, Maryville won the state championship by beating Ravenwood 42-21. The other two titles decided Saturday saw Peabody win the 2A championship, 27-16, over Meigs County, and Elizabethton won its first state title, claiming the 4A championship with a 30-6 win over Springfield.

On the high school hardwood on Friday, the Clinton Lady Dragons routed Anderson County, 74-25, behind 23 points from Sarah Burton and 20 from Naiyah Sanders. AC was led by Lydia Meldrum with 13 points but fell to 0-8, 0-2. Clinton’s girls saw success on Saturday, too, as they went to Kentucky and beat Williamsburg, Kentucky 69-64 as Sanders notched 30 points and Burton 21. Clinton is now 4-2 on the season and 2-0 in District 3AAA. The last time CHS was 2-0 after two games of District play was the 2007-08 season.

In the boys’ game at Clinton on Friday, the Dragons pulled away in the second half to beat the Mavericks 69-43. Chase Lockard led three double digit scorers for CHS with 23 and Clinton improved to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in the District for the first time since their last District championship season of 2009-10. Carter Jett led Anderson County with 17 points as the Mavs fell to 5-3, 0-2.

In other Friday night D3AAA action, Oak Ridge took two from Campbell County, with the girls winning 36-30 and the Wildcat boys cruising to an 86-50 win.

Elsewhere, Oliver Springs girls beat Sunbright 53-37 but Sunbright’s boys turned around and beat the Bobcats, 62-38.

Oneida’s girls beat Coalfield 71-46 and the Indian boys completed the sweep, 75-51.

Gatlinburg-Pittman took two from Union County, winning the girls’ game, 67-48, and the boys’ game, 55-46.

Harriman’s girls crushed Rockwood, 61-11, and the Blue Devil boys hammered the Tigers, 71-32.

Wartburg’s girls knocked off Midway, 53-21, while the Bulldog boys handled the Green Wave, 80-68.