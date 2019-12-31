Local Sports Update

Checking your local high school basketball scores from Monday, we see that the Clinton Lady Dragons were beaten by the Livingston Academy, 59-54, on the final day of a tournament in Oneida. It was Clinton’s second straight loss after a five-game winning streak.

Elsewhere, Oak Ridge’s girls downed Meigs County at the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic in Greeneville on Monday to set up a championship game with Jefferson County this evening, while Sunbright got past Unaka, 51-48, in Oneida, and Oliver Springs beat Whitwell (Tenn.), 36-33, in Destin, Florida. The Lady Bobcats will play for that tournament title today.

In boys’ action, North Greene beat Coalfield, 79-50, and Oak Ridge beat Dunham (LA), 65-58, at the NXT LVL Hoops Fest.

On the ice, the Knoxville Ice Bears will play their first-ever New Year’s Eve home game, hsoting Macon tonight at 6 pm at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.