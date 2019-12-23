Home / Obituaries / Linda Denise Weaver-Green, age 61 of Clinton

Linda Denise Weaver-Green, age 61 of Clinton

Jim Harris 9 hours ago

Linda Denise Weaver-Green, age 61 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her residence.  Linda was member of Asbury United Methodist Church.  For many years Linda worked at Food City and Community Action in Clinton.  She is preceded in death by her mother, Grace Weaver and brother, Jerry Weaver. 
She is survived by:
Husband……….        James Green
Children………….      Yok Weaver
                                    Lycosta Weaver-Atwater
                                    Echelle Weaver
Step Children…       Stacy Green Justice
                                    Jason Green
Grandchildren…     Damaujah Weaver-Atwater
                                    Hannah Crace
                                    Rishon Bright
                                    Myles Weaver
                                    Jailie Rodd
                                    Loila Weaver-Atwater
                                    Adelin Weaver
Step Grandchildren.          Emily & Husband Andrew Gonzalez
                                                Lucas Justice & Elijah Justice
Sisters………..            Bonnie Weaver and Lisa Weaver
Brother…………        Terry Weaver

The family will have a Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 pm, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

