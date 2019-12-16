Home / Featured / Lewallen Bridge project update

Lewallen Bridge project update

Here is the latest update on the Lewallen Bridge replacement project from the city of Clinton’s TDOT Project Liaison Lynn Murphy.

Crews from Blalock Construction continue to work on stabilizing the slide that occurred after a heavy rain event last month at the north end of the project, adjacent to the proposed location of abutment # 1. This work, as we have reported, requires Clinch Avenue to be narrowed down to only one traffic lane flowing in each direction. The city has adjusted our traffic signals to help accommodate the current traffic plan, and officials hope to have at least one additional traffic lane available soon. Soil anchors have been drilled through the steel retaining wall.

Structures: (Recall that eight bridge structures are being built, consisting of six piers and two abutments, numbered from north to south).

Abutment # 1 – Construction is on hold while the adjacent slide is stabilized.

Pier # 1 – Columns poured, concrete forms are currently being built for the cap.

Pier # 2 – Complete.

Pier # 3 – Complete

Pier # 4 – Columns poured, concrete forms are built for the cap, and the cap is to be poured this week

Pier # 5 – Complete.

Pier # 6 – Complete.

Abutment # 2 – Complete.

