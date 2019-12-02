LaFollette to kick off new Christmas tradition

The city of LaFollette has announced it will hold its first-ever Downtown Country Christmas events each of the next three Friday evenings.

Each night, the event will run from 5 to 7 pm, beginning this Friday, December 6th with Christmas carols and a tree lighting in front of the Fleet Building.

On the 13th, the festivities continue with more singing from the LaFollette High School-Community Choir, and the final night of the event, on the 20th, will feature a live Nativity scene by the LaFollette Church of God, complete with Pastor Michael Dent reading the Christmas Story.

There will be sales going on at many of the downtown shops, as well as door prizes, and other giveaways, including a $500 “grand prize” drawing on the 20th.

Each night, there will also be a host of holiday activities as well as popcorn and a chance to get pictures made with Santa Claus.

For more information, call 423-562-4961.