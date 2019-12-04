Lady Dragons dominate; Dragons edge Beavers in OT thriller

Tuesday night marked the beginning of many area high school basketball teams’ District schedules, the games that count toward the postseason, and there was action aplenty.

Here on WYSH, the Clinton Lady Dragons blew out the Karns Lady Beavers, 97-53, as Sarah Burton led four double-digit scorers with 31 points. Naiyah Sanders scored 17, Alayjah Whitt added 15 and Belle Starnes scored 12 points off the bench as Clinton evened its overall record at 2-2 and opened up D3AAA play 1-0.

In the nightcap, it was another classic between Clinton and Karns’ boys teams, as the Dragons held on for a hard-fought 58-57 win in overtime. On a night when longtime Beaver basketball coach Lee Henson was honored with the court being dedicated in his name, Lane Harrison hit two clutch free throws with 6 seconds remaining in overtime to give Clinton a one-point lead, and a Karns shot at the buzzer rolled off the rim, allowing the Dragons to escape with the win, which improved them to 3-3 on the season and 1-0 in D3AAA. Evan Winchester scored 22 points for CHS, and Jackson Garner chipped in with 13 points.

Other action:

Central girls 64 Anderson County 19…Central boys 51 Anderson County 49/

Oak Ridge girls 77 Halls 35…Oak Ridge boys 78 Halls 42/

Powell girls 54 Campbell County 41…Powell boys 66 Campbell County 54/

William Blount girls 54 Oliver Springs 45…William Blount boys 81 Oliver Springs 28/

Union County girls 49 Scott 46…Scott boys 67 Union County 60/

Coalfield girls 74 Rockwood 30…Rockwood boys 50 Coalfield 44/

Wartburg girls 55 Harriman 42…Harriman boys 82 Wartburg 72/

Oneida girls 64 Sunbright 34…Oneida boys 71 Sunbright 54/

Sweetwater girls 55 Kingston 40…Kingston boys 68 Sweetwater 57.