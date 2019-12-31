Home / Obituaries / Katherine “Lucy” Roberts, age 75, of Jacksboro

Katherine “Lucy” Roberts, age 75, of Jacksboro

Katherine “Lucy” Roberts, age 75, of Jacksboro, Tennessee, loving wife and mother went home to be with her Savior on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at her home. She was born on October 11, 1944 in LeJunior, Kentucky to the late L.B. and Willie Reece Huskey. Lucy was a longtime member of the Cumberland View Baptist Church. She loved sewing, crafting, caring for others and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren who were the light of her life. She was a faithful woman of God and will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, Lucy is also preceded in death by her brother, Charles “Chalk” Wilson Huskey.

She is survived by: 

Loving Husband of 58 Years Harold C. Roberts Jacksboro

Sons                  Greg Roberts Duff

Brent Roberts & Melissa Jacksboro

Daughter Rhonda Wyrick & Eugene Knoxville

Grandchildren Misti Smiddy & Ronnie Jacksboro

Melody Shears & Caleb Jacksboro

Jacob Wyrick Nashville

Jonathan Wyrick Knoxville

Sarah Wyrick Knoxville

Great Grandchildren Isaac Smiddy, Eligh Roberts, Gracie Smiddy and Landen Shears

Not just family but sisters of the heart Jeri Hensley, Laverne Goins and Louise Conley

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the: Fisher Center for Alzheimers Research Foundation (ALZinfo.org)

Visitation: 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM, Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service: 4:30 PM, Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bobby Ray Wilson and Rev. Ronnie Roberts officiating.

Interment 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, TN.

You may also view Lucy’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com 

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

