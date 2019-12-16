Home / Obituaries / K. Earl Cox, age 65 of Clinton

K. Earl Cox, age 65 of Clinton

Jim Harris 6 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

K. Earl Cox, age 65 of Clinton went home to be with his heavenly father of Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family and friends. Earl was born December 20, 1953 in Oak Ridge, TN to the late Kenneth and Geraldine Cox. He was a member of Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church.  Throughout his life Earl had a love for music and many people will remember him for his talent as a musician. He is survived by:
Daughters……………….        Lisa Cox-Cottle of Clinton
                                                Kendra Cox of Clinton
Loving companion….         Judy Cox
Grandchildren……              Jonathan Baker, Savannah Baker & Kendra Hoyle
Great grandchildren….     Clarence and Samuel Usrey

Sisters……………..                 Kay Beets & husband Dennis
                                                Penny Peltz
He had many cousins but he had two special cousins, Steve & James Cox
Special friends…………        Mark & Vicky Cox
Several nieces, nephews, special musician friends, and many other special friends

The family will receive 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel.  Earl will lie in state 11:00 am, Friday at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church followed by at 12:00 pm graveside at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Robert W. (Bob) Godette

Robert W. (Bob) Godette, born December 13, 1929 in Ballstan Spa, NY to Charles and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.