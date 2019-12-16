K. Earl Cox, age 65 of Clinton went home to be with his heavenly father of Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family and friends. Earl was born December 20, 1953 in Oak Ridge, TN to the late Kenneth and Geraldine Cox. He was a member of Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church. Throughout his life Earl had a love for music and many people will remember him for his talent as a musician. He is survived by:

Daughters………………. Lisa Cox-Cottle of Clinton

Kendra Cox of Clinton

Loving companion…. Judy Cox

Grandchildren…… Jonathan Baker, Savannah Baker & Kendra Hoyle

Great grandchildren…. Clarence and Samuel Usrey



Sisters…………….. Kay Beets & husband Dennis

Penny Peltz

He had many cousins but he had two special cousins, Steve & James Cox

Special friends………… Mark & Vicky Cox

Several nieces, nephews, special musician friends, and many other special friends



The family will receive 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Earl will lie in state 11:00 am, Friday at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church followed by at 12:00 pm graveside at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

