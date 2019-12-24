Home / Obituaries / Juan Coral, age 81, of Oliver Springs

Juan Coral, age 81, of Oliver Springs

Jim Harris 3 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 1 Views

Juan Coral, age 81, of Oliver Springs passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.  He was born May 19, 1938 in Huancayo, Peru-South America.  He moved to the states in his early 20’s and worked for over 30 years as a banquet waiter at various hotels in Washington, DC.  He was also a member of Local No. 25 in Washington, DC.  Juan loved spending time with his family and was an avid reader of Geography.  Preceded in death by his parents, Juan Manuel Coral Sinarhua & Luisa Borja Tenicela Coral; brother, Jorge and a set of twins consisting of a brother & sister.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 49 years   Rosa Coral of Oliver Springs

Daughter & Son-in-law    Edith & Dewayne Johnson of Oliver Springs

Grandchildren               Danielle and Michelle of Oliver Springs

Sisters                          Edy and Nelly, both of Peru                                  

Many extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 7:00 – 9:00 pm, Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston.  Funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Friday, December 27, 2019, in the chapel of Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Pastor Rev. Randy Griffis & Pastor Rev. Garvan Walls officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Christus.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Nell Nabors Charles

Nell Nabors Charles passed away on December 19, 2019 at Canterfield Assisted Living in Oak …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.