Johnnie Mack Murray, age 69 of Lake City

Johnnie Mack Murray, age 69 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at his residence. Johnnie was born on March 2, 1950 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Robert F. and Dorothy Mounce Murray. Johnnie attended Mountain View Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, squirrel hunting, 4 wheeling, spending time with his kids and grandkids, and loved his dogs. In addition to his parents, Johnnie Mack is preceded in death by his sister: Mildred Murray, Mary “Sally” Slover, and Shirley Jean Foust.

 Survivors:

Daughter                         Angie Davis of LaFollette

                                       Latasha Lowhorn of North Zulch, TX

                                       Anita Marie Murray and special friend Larry Daugherty Jr. of Lake City

Grandchildren                  Megan Davis

                                       Carisa Sharp

                                       Austin, Kaleb, and Parker Lowhorn

Sisters                            Alma McCreary of Lake City

                                       Dora “Crickett” Foster and Jim of Lake City

                                       Karen Sue O’Dell of Jackson, GA

Mothers of his children    Bonnie Vowell

                                      Juanita Murray

Great Grandchildren        Josie Kay Lowhorn

                                      Paige Herrell

And a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, December 19, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Ault and Rev. Jimmy Lindsay officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the Beech Grove Cemetery – Cambria Hollow for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

