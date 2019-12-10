John Graham Smith, Jr., 96, passed peacefully on December 9 th, 2019..

Born in Childress, TX to Ida Mitchell Smith and John Graham Smith on February 19, 1923. He graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He took a job at Columbia University, New York City, to work on the Manhattan Project. He was soon drafted and sent as a soldier to Oak Ridge, TN to continue his work on the project. He remained at the Oak Ridge facilities until his retirement in 1980.

Married to Jacquelyn Myers in 1944 for 64 years until her passing in 2008. He has three children: Cynthia Erdei, Johnson City, Karyn (Phil) Carriger, Johnson City, John Graham (Lisa) Smith III, Rocky Top, TN. Two Grandchildren: Phillip (Misty) Carriger, Jr., Jonesborough, and Heather (Kerry) Hill, Kingsport. Five Great Grandchildren: Ian Clever, Graham Carriger, Destiny Hill, Faith Hill and Christian Hill.

He was a resident of Norris, TN for 56 years and moved to Johnson City in 2010 to be closer to family. He made many new friends at Hosanna Fellowship Church and Cornerstone Village. He was a sweet, kind and gentle soul who loved people and loved his Lord with all his heart.

In Lieu of flowers, the family ask that you perform an act of kindness for someone in need as he would have done and did do on a daily basis.

The family will receive friends at Hosanna Fellowship Church, 715 Sunset Drive, Johnson City, on Friday, December 13 th, from 5pm to 6:30pm. A private burial will be held at Norris Memorial Gardens December 18th. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Related