Increased THP presence to continue all week

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says it will increase the number of troopers patrolling state roadways all week due to the New year’s holiday.

Troopers will have increased sobriety, driver’s license and seatbelt checkpoints, and will be on patrol looking for reckless and intoxicated drivers not just tonight, but all week long.

Over 1,000 people have died on Tennessee roads in 2019, according to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, which is an 8.2 percent increase from the number of traffic deaths in 2018.