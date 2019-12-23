Holiday hoops round-up

It was a busy weekend for many area high school basketball teams, with holiday tournaments both near and far.

We will start with the ladies, and specifically, with play at the Anderson County Christmas Tournament, where on Friday, the Clinton Lady Dragons overpowered Cumberland Gap thanks to a balanced scoring attack led by Sarah Burton and Naiyah Sanders, who scored 17 points apiece, and Jasmine Moore with 16.

In other action at AC on Friday, the Lady Mavs picked up their first win of the season, 41-23, over Gibbs, while Powell whipped Sunbright, 65-37.

Elsewhere on Friday, the Oak Ridge girls downed Science Hill, 48-31, in Myrtle Beach, while Lenoir City crushed Oakdale, 59-26; and David Crockett throttled Jellico, 63-20.

In regular season action on Friday, Oneida’s girls routed Midway 60-23, Unaka topped Rockwood, 54-23, and Wartburg blew past Greenback, 69-48. Loudon’s girls beat Karns 63-50.

Saturday, at the Anderson County Tournament, the Clinton Lady Dragons routed Gibbs, 82-16, for their fourth straight win, led by Sarah Burton’s career-high 35. Clinton is 8-4 heading into Christmas. Also on Saturday at AC, the Lady Mavs were drilled by Sunbright, 64-28. In Myrtle Beach, Oak Ridge lost to Miami (FL), 48-38.

On the boys’ side of the ledger, Friday at AC, it was William Blount downing the Mavericks, 50-43, while Gibbs edged Campbell County, 77-72.

Elsewhere Friday, Oneida crushed Midway, 80-50; Unaka edged Rockwood, 38-35; and Wartburg blew out Greenback 71-41. David Crockett beat Jellico 101-67. The Karns boys edged Loudon, 55-52.

Saturday at Anderson County, the Mavericks closed with a 72-51 win over Maryville Christian, while Campbell County squeaked by First Baptist Academy, 66-63, and Gibbs downed William Blount, 55-45. Playing in the 5 Star Preps Classic at Webb on Saturday, Oak Ridge beat Siegel, 72-62.