Holiday hoops round-up

Thursday, the Clinton Lady Dragons had four double figurer scorers as they beat Sunbright, 65-57, at the Anderson County Christmas Tournament.

Sarah Burton led the way with 17 points, and was joined in double digits by Naiyah Sanders (15), Alayjah Whitt (11), and Jasmine Moore (10). Clinton will play again this afternoon at 2 pm at AC, against Cumberland Gap.

In other girls’ action on Thursday, the Oak Ridge Lady Wildcats lost their first game of the season, falling to Lebanon, Tennessee at a tournament in Myrtle Beach, 50-43, and played again this morning. Kingston’s girls downed Harriman, 61-42, and Halls beat Lenoir City, 52-41.

In boys’ action, the Anderson County Mavericks beat Apostolic Christian, 38-35 at the AC Christmas Tourney, while Campbell County’s boys beat Oliver Springs, 53-28, at AC. Kingston’s boys knocked off Harriman, 59-53, and Lenoir City beat Halls, 69-43.

Several area teams are playing in holiday tournaments and we will continue to update you on how they fare on the air and online.