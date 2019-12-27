High school hoops holiday tourneys roll on

UPDATE: Clinton’s boys lost to Frederick (MD), 60-50, on Friday morning. The Dragons led their once-defeated opponents 27-24 at halftime, but “ran out of gas” in the fourth quarter. My thanks to Tracy Wandell for live, in-game updates, and John “Sleepy” Williams, for after-the-fact statistical information.

The holiday season is also high school basketball tournament season, and several area teams are in action this week.

The Clinton Dragon boys’ basketball team is in Waldorf, Maryland this weekend for a tournament hosted by North Point High School, where former Clinton football coach Andy Shattuck is now the athletic director. They opened play on Thursday night against Archbishop Spaulding out of Baltimore, and fell 74-66. Clinton was led by Jackson Garner with 26 points—including six three-pointers—and Evan Winchester with 19.

Elsewhere, at the Maryville Christmas Tournament, Jefferson County’s boys beat Anderson County, 73-52, while Maryville’s boys Jellico 94-50. The Campbell County boys played at Berean Christian and beat their hosts, 69-39.

In girls’ tournament action, Oak Ridge defeated Cocke County, 64-48, at the Arby’s Classic in Bristol while the Campbell County Lady Cougars took down walker Valley, 47-39, in Lenoir City.

Friday is a very busy day for high school hoopsters.

The Clinton Lady Dragons have won four straight and will tangle with Unaka Friday afternoon in Oneida. The Oliver Springs girls are in action at tournament in Florida, while Oak Ridge continues play at the prestigious Arby’s Classic, and the Campbell County girls face Carter. There is also a full slate of games Friday at the Harriman Christmas Classic, as well as several boys’ contests.

Speaking of the boys, Anderson County faces Jellico at the Maryville tournament, Powell plays Fulton in Maryville, and Campbell County takes on Greenback at Berean Christian.