High school football, basketball round-ups

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect that the Clinton boys’ basketball team beat Heritage on Saturday, 67-57. We regret the error.



The Tennessee high school football championships are set for its public schools after semifinal action on Friday.

In Class 1A, Greenback advanced to the title game with a hard-fought 27-26 win at home over South Pittsburg, and will face Lake County for the championship Friday at noon (EST) at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville. Lake County advanced with a 30-20 win over Huntingdon in the other semi on Friday.

In Class 2A, Meigs County is headed to its first Blue Cross Bowl since 1995 after they got by Trousdale County, 22-20, on Friday, and will face Peabody for the title Saturday at noon after Peabobdy advanced by routing Riverside, 45-14.

In Class 3A, Alcoa handed Loudon its first loss of the season in the form of a 56-0 beatdown in Alcoa, and the Tornadoes will play for their 18th state title on Friday afternoon at 4 pm against Pearl Cohn, which advanced by knocking out Covington 21-20.

In Class 4A, Elizabethton whipped Nolensville, 34-12, and advanced to their first-ever Blue Cross Bowl, where they will face Springfield in Saturday’s second title game. Springfield qualified with a 17-14 win over Haywood on Friday.

In Class 5A, defending champ Central’s defense stood tall, blanking West, 10-0, to earn a shot at a repeat state title, and will play Summit on Friday night for the crown. Summit advanced by beating Dyer County, 27-20.

In Class 6A, it was Maryville’s defense that stood tall, as the Rebels shut out Oakland, 12-0 to earn a shot at their 17th state championship on Saturday night. They will face Ravenwood, 42-21 winners over Houston, for the championship.

Checking high school basketball scores from this weekend:

(FRIDAY) Farragut girls 79 Campbell County 50 at Farragut Thanksgiving Tourney…Oliver Springs girls 49 Anderson County 18 at Reeder Chevy Classic…Central boys 82 Campbell County 72 at Farragut…Maryville boys 85 Clinton 58 at Heritage Thanksgiving Classic.

(SATURDAY) Clinton boys 67 Heritage 57 at Heritage Classic…Fulton girls 56 Anderson County 20 at Reeder…William Blount girls 61 Campbell County 53 in 3rd-place game at Farragut Classic…Campbell County boys 68 Karns 66 at Farragut.