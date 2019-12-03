Home / Featured / High school basketball returns to WYSH tonight

High school basketball returns to WYSH tonight

Jim Harris Featured, Local Sports

High school basketball’s regular season gets underway in earnest tonight with a full slate of District games on the schedule.

Here on WYSH, tune in during Trading Time Primetime for live updates and, at the conclusion of the program, stick around for the season premiere of the Fox & Farley Full Court Press as the Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons open up District play at Karns against the Beavers and Lady Beavers.

Elsewhere, Anderson County opens its District 3AAA slate at home against Central, while Oak Ridge entertains Halls and Campbell County heads to Powell. Other action has Union County at Scott, Harriman at Wartburg, Coalfield at Rockwood, Sunbright at Oneida, and Sweetwater at Kingston.

Monday night, the Clinton Lady Blaze routed the Episcopal School of Knoxville, 34-7, as three players scored in double figures: Jallie Rodd with 11 points and both Abby Phillips and Bethany Lowe notching 10 points.

The Blaze boys completed the sweep with a 41-24 win, led by Kaden Webber with 22 points, including five three-pointers.

