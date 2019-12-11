Home / Obituaries / Hazel Duncan, age 95 of Briceville

Hazel Duncan, age 95 of Briceville

Hazel Duncan, age 95 of Duncan Flats Lane, Briceville, TN left this world early Sunday morning, December 8, 2019.  She was born June 3, 1924 and lived most of her life in the Flatwoods Community. Hazel was an elementary school teacher for a short time in several Anderson County Schools.  She was a member of the Laurel Grove Missionary Baptist Church since 1938.  She is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Tom Martin Duncan, and her parents, Sammie Duncan and Sara Dova Lively Duncan, sisters, Lucy Stuck, Ethel Hooks, Maxine Schieb and Joyce Sodd and brother, Jimmy Duncan.

Survivors:

Son                                                     Tom & Kay Duncan                         Knoxville

Grandchildren                                     Greg Duncan & Monica                  Spokane, WA

                                                           Tammy Hubbs & Chris                    Knoxville

Great Granddaughters                       Keaton Hubbs                                 Knoxville

                                                           Laiken Hubbs                                  Knoxville

                                                           Josee Harwood                              Spokane, WA

                                                          Ade Harwood                                  Spokane, WA

Special Nephew She Raised            Tyler Duncan & Emily                      Knoxville

Sister                                                 Dixie Hall                                         Knoxville

                                                          Carolyn & Mike Cooper                   Heiskell

Brother                                              Elijah & Clarise Duncan                  Springhill, FL

Sister-in-law                                      Shelby Jean Duncan

Several Nieces, Nephews and other relatives and many friends.                              

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Thursday, December 12, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David White and Rev. Charles Lawson officiating.

Interment: 10:30 AM, Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, TN.

Hatmaker Funeral Home of Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

