Haley Marie Riggs age 57 of Anderson County

December 8, 2019

Haley Marie Riggs age 57 of Anderson County, TN passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Marie was born February 6, 1962 to the late Silas Hatmaker and Agnus Flatford Healey in Andersonville, TN.

Marie was of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren, she loved farming, yard Saleing, going to flea markets. Her family was her life.

In addition to her parents Marie was preceded in death by her step-mother, Janice Hatmaker.

Marie is survived by her husband, JB (Brian) Riggs; son, Jeremiah Brian Riggs and wife Kacie of Andersonville; daughter, Serena Satterfield and husband Frank of Andersonville; brothers, Dan Hatmaker and wife Johnnie, Marty Hatmaker and wife Misty, Chris Hatmaker and wife Becky, Randy Hatmaker and wife Maureen all of Andersonville, Louie Hatmaker of North Carolina and Johnny Flatford of Clinton; sisters, Tina Hamilton and husband Danny of Andersonville; grandchildren, Kearstin, Daisy, Bentley, Jacob, Eli, Stevin (Lee) and Brianna; special neice, Savannah (Doodle Bug) Hill; many other nieces nephews, nephews and relatives and friends.

Friends may visit with the Riggs Family on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 6:00 PM until time of funeral service at 8:00 PM in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with Rev. Gerald Hatmaker and Rev. Dennis Galloway officiating.

Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 1:00PM  at the Red Hill Cemetery, in Anderson Country, TN

In lieu of flowers please send donations to:

 Jones Mortuary

375 North Main Street

Clinton, TN 37716

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is serving the family of Marie Riggs.

