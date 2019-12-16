Home / Obituaries / Gregory (Greg) Scott Loy age 51

Gregory (Greg) Scott Loy age 51

Gregory (Greg) Scott Loy age 51, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his home in Knoxville. Tn with his family by his side. Greg was born on March 1, 1968 to the late Albert Lee Loy and Peggy Elizabeth Bullock.

Greg was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Heiskell, TN. He enjoyed scuba diving, reading books, writing poetry and visiting the Big Ridge State Park.

In addition to his parents Greg is preceded in death by his son Elijah Loy.

Greg is survived by his wife, Becky Lane Loy; daughter, Chandra Loy; granddaughter, Avianna Byrd; brother, Christopher Loy; lifelong friends, Brian Wallace and John Petree; many other relatives and friends.

Memorial services for Greg will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 7:00 PM with Bro. Charles Tindell officiating at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Heiskell, TN.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tn is serving the family of Greg Scott Loy.

