Good boy! ACSD K9 integral to apprehension of wanted man

Tuesday afternoon, Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies and Rocky Top police officers apprehended a wanted fugitive after a foot pursuit, with the assistance of Sheriff’s K9 officer.

ACSD Corporal Jonathan Acker’s report states that he and another deputy along with a pair of Rocky Top police officers, including Chief Jim Shetterly, responded to an address of Railroad Avenue, attempting to locate 42-year-old Michael Shawn Smith, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant and had fled from a Sheriff’s deputy late last month. Acker reported that as they approached the address where Smith was believed to be, he went around back and spotted Smith running through the back yard. Acker told him to stop or he would release his K9 partner. Smith instead climbed over a fence and Acker headed back to his patrol car to try and cut off his escape route.

A Rocky Top police officer spotted Smith run inside of a building on Main Street, and Acker and K9 officer Baron followed him inside, with Acker again warning him that he was going to turn his partner loose. Smith continued up the stairs to the roof, where he again ignored commands to surrender and instead jumped to the roof next door. Baron then sprung into action, literally, as he too jumped from one roof to the other, caught up to Smith and bit him while simultaneously taking him to the ground. After confirming that Smith was unarmed, Acker ordered Baron to release him and the man was taken into custody.

ACSD Corporal Jonathan Acker and K-9 partner Baron (photo courtesy ACSD)

Smith was treated at the scene by Anderson County EMS for his bite wound and was then taken to the ER at Methodist Medical Center. After being treated there, he was transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked on the outstanding warrant, as well as a new charge of misdemeanor evading arrest.