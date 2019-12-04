Home / Featured / Good boy! ACSD K9 integral to apprehension of wanted man

Good boy! ACSD K9 integral to apprehension of wanted man

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 367 Views

Tuesday afternoon, Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies and Rocky Top police officers apprehended a wanted fugitive after a foot pursuit, with the assistance of Sheriff’s K9 officer.

ACSD Corporal Jonathan Acker’s report states that he and another deputy along with a pair of Rocky Top police officers, including Chief Jim Shetterly, responded to an address of Railroad Avenue, attempting to locate 42-year-old Michael Shawn Smith, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant and had fled from a Sheriff’s deputy late last month. Acker reported that as they approached the address where Smith was believed to be, he went around back and spotted Smith running through the back yard. Acker told him to stop or he would release his K9 partner. Smith instead climbed over a fence and Acker headed back to his patrol car to try and cut off his escape route.

A Rocky Top police officer spotted Smith run inside of a building on Main Street, and Acker and K9 officer Baron followed him inside, with Acker again warning him that he was going to turn his partner loose. Smith continued up the stairs to the roof, where he again ignored commands to surrender and instead jumped to the roof next door. Baron then sprung into action, literally, as he too jumped from one roof to the other, caught up to Smith and bit him while simultaneously taking him to the ground. After confirming that Smith was unarmed, Acker ordered Baron to release him and the man was taken into custody.

ACSD Corporal Jonathan Acker and K-9 partner Baron (photo courtesy ACSD)

Smith was treated at the scene by Anderson County EMS for his bite wound and was then taken to the ER at Methodist Medical Center. After being treated there, he was transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked on the outstanding warrant, as well as a new charge of misdemeanor evading arrest.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Trio of Clinton’s finest recognized by THSO

Earlier this week, we reported on awards won by members of the LaFollette Police Depaertment …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.