Meeting in a special session last Friday, the Jacksboro Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 3-1, with one abstention, to hire Jeremy Goins as the town’s next chief of police.

Longtime Chief Danny Chapman announced his resignation in November.

Goins was most recently the Chief Deputy at the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, but has served with the Jacksboro Police Department on two separate occasions during his 17-year career in law enforcement.