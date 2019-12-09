Georgie Young Hackworth, age 90 of Clinton, went to be with her Lord on December 7, 2019.

She was born November 28, 1929 to George and Mary Reed Young in Tazewell, TN. She was preceded in death by husband, Ralph Hackworth after 66 years of marriage.

Georgie was one of 13 children, 4 girls, and 9 boys. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by sister, Ella Young Seiber; brothers, Buster, Jimmy, Roy, Kyle, William Riley (J.R.), Walter, Charlie, Bailey and Albert Young.

Georgie is survived by sisters, Bonnie Young Davis of Knoxville and Inez Young Lane of Clinton.

Survived by sons, Jerry (Lisa) Hackworth and Dennis (Mary) Hackworth of Clinton; grandchildren, Kristy & Ted Phillips, Monica and Josh Miller both of Clinton, Austin Hackworth of Knoxville, Andy and Nicole Hackworth of Knoxville, Rocky Hackworth of Powell, great grandchildren, Brady & Logan Phillips of Clinton, Hadley, Hayden and Hazel Hackworth of Powell and Ava Hackworth of Knoxville

She loved the Lord and served 50 years as a Sunday school teacher. She served many positions in church but really enjoyed teaching children and telling bible stories, and she had her own unique way of telling stories. She loved to laugh and have fun, and was quite the practical joker especially with the Clinton Car Club which they loved! She loved to garden and share with whoever. She loved to cook and always made sure you had eaten. Everyone loved her fried chicken and chocolate pies. Her husband Ralph bid on her chocolate pie at a bake sale and over 66 years of marriage later they both are in the arms of Jesus.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Matt Giles officiating. Her graveside will be 1:00 pm, Wednesday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

