Friday high school hoops round-up

Jim Harris 2 days ago Local Sports Leave a comment 62 Views

The Oak Ridge Wildcats and Lady Wildcats continued their recent mastery of the Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons with a doubleheader sweep in Clinton on Friday.

In the first game, Oak Ridge’s girls ran their winning streak over Clinton to 65 in a row, dating back to the fall of 1990, with a 62-33 victory. Khamari Mitchell-Steen led Oak Ridge with 21 points, while Jasmine Moore led CHS with 11.

In the nightcap, the Dragon boys came oh-so-close to snapping a 21-game losing skid against the Wildcats, taking a 51-50 lead with 8.1 seconds to play on a Chase Lockard three-pointer, but the Wildcats answered with a desperation three-pointer by Jonathan Stewart, who was fouled on the shot, and completed the four-point play to lift Oak Ridge to a 54-51 win. Stewart finished with 19 points to lead Oak Ridge while Clinton was led by Evan Winchester with 21.

In other action:

Campbell County girls 66 Anderson County 20…Anderson County boys 55 Campbell County 46/

Oneida girls 53 Oliver Springs 37…Oneida boys 74 Oliver Springs 39/

Cosby girls 73 Jellico 14…Cosby boys 86 Jellico 57/

Central girls 92 Karns 52…Central boys 72 Karns 71/

Carter girls 59 Union County 32…Union County boys 59 Carter 39/

Wartburg girls 78 Coalfield 62…Wartburg boys 93 Coalfield 89/

Sunbright girls 49 Rockwood 10…Sunbright boys 44 Rockwood 34/

Harriman girls 48 Oakdale 26…Harriman boys 88 Oakdale 40/

Kingston girls 61 Scott 44…Scott boys 81 Kingston 78.

