Former Clinton Mayor, icon “Bones” Seivers passes away at 85

Charles G. “Bones” Seivers, former Mayor of Clinton, passed away on Sunday in Franklin, Tennessee at the age of 85.

Seivers, for whom the stretch of Highway 61 that runs through the heart of Clinton is named, was a veteran of the US Army and was first elected to the Clinton City Council in 1962, later serving two years as Mayor from 1971 to 1972. He was involved in numerous projects that enhanced life in the city of Clinton involved in recreation, education, industrial development, fire protection and infrastructure.

In 1985, he helped create the Tennessee Municipal Bond fund and served as a founding member of the TML Insurance Pool Board of Directors, and served a term as the President of the Tennessee Municipal League. He retired as the President and CEO of the Tennessee Municipal Bond Fund this past July.

“Bones” Seivers is survived by his wife Becky, two adult children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

According to his obituary from Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Mr. Seivers’ family will receive friends this Thursday, December 12th, beginning at 4:30 Central Standard Time at the Calvary United Methodist Church in Nashville with his funeral service to follow. He will be laid to rest on Friday at Grandview Memorial Garden in Clinton.

We join with the rest of the community in keeping the family of Charles “Bones” Seivers in our thoughts and prayers, and in thanking him for his invaluable and lasting contributions to the city of Clinton.

To view the complete obituary announcement, please click here.