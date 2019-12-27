Fire destroys home on Grave Hill Lane

A fire destroyed a home on Grave Hill Lane in Oliver Springs on Thursday, displacing the residents.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Relford responded to the scene at around 7 am Thursday and reported that the house was engulfed by flames.

The residents had made it out of the house prior to his arrival, and the female occupant of the home told Relford that she heard a popping noise coming from the fuse panel and then felt heat on her back. She turned around to see the wall behind her on fire next to the breaker box. She and her husband were helped out of the home by their son, and went to a neighbor’s house to call for help.

No injuries were reported to any of the residents, although the report mentions that there were small dogs inside the home at the time of the fire, but does not include what happened to them. WYSH has reached out to law enforcement and fire officials and will update you when that information is available.

The Red Cross responded to assist the residents and the exact cause of the fire is under investigation.