ETEC honors four

The East Tennessee Economic Council honored four winners of the Muddy Boot Award and one recipient of the Postma Young Professional Medal during its annual awards luncheon this month.

The four Muddy Boot Award recipients have long résumés of service in East Tennessee, ETEC said. They are Harold Conner Jr., Edwena Crowe, Lee Riedinger, and Lamar Alexander.

Conner and Crowe have served in “just about every capacity one can in the community and the Oak Ridge Department of Energy Complex,” ETEC said in a press release, while Riedinger is recently retired as director of the University of Tennessee’s Bredesen Center. The three were named 2019 Muddy Boot Award winners.

Alexander, a U.S. senator who represents Tennessee, provided the keynote speech at the luncheon, and he also picked up his Muddy Boot Award, which was originally awarded in 2010, the press release said.

The Muddy Boot Award was created in the 1970s to honor individuals who have gone above the call of duty—like those who served the nation during the Manhattan Project—to make the community, the state of Tennessee, and the nation a better place to live and work. More than 80 people have received the award. A full list of recipients and more information about the award can be found on the ETEC website at https://eteconline.org/awards.

The Council also presented the Postma Young Professional Medal to community leader and business owner Brad Spears of EnTech Advantage.