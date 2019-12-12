Dragons drop pair in snow-delayed doubledip

The Clinton Dragon and Lady Dragon basketball teams headed to Powell on Wednesday night, one day later than scheduled due to snow.

In the opener, the Powell Lady Panthers, who led 15-11 after the first quarter, outscored Clinton 29-5 in the second quarter to pull away and hand the Lady Dragons their first District loss of the young season, 67-38. Sisters Bailey and Reagan Trumm led Powell with 17 points apiece, while Clinton got 14 points and six rebounds from Naiyah Sanders. With the loss, CHS fell to 4-3, 2-1 in D3AAA.

In the nightcap, it looked like the Dragons were in position to pick up the doubleheader split, leading by as many as 15 points in the first half and by 12 at halftime, but after intermission, the Panthers roared back. Powell took a late lead but the Dragons clawed their way back even to force overtime, but could not finish, as the Panthers prevailed 57-53. Powell’s balanced scoring attack was led by Logan Sutton with 15 points, while Clinton’s Evan Winchester scored a game-high 24. Clinton fell to 4-4 on the season and also suffered their first District defeat, standing now at 2-1.

Clinton will be home on Friday night to face Oak Ridge.

Thursday night’s schedule looks like this: Oakdale plays at Coalfield, while Midway hosts Harriman, Oliver Springs plays at home against Rockwood and Sunbright ventures to Wartburg.

Friday night features a full slate of action, including the aforementioned Oak Ridge/Clinton doubleheader, which you will be able to hear on WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press. Other action has Oliver Springs at home for Oneida, Oakdale at Harriman, Karns at Central, Jellico at Cosby, Rockwood at home for Sunbright, Union County at home to face Carter, Coalfield at Wartburg and Kingston at home to face Scott.