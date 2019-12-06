‘Dine & Donate’ Monday, December 9th

On Monday, December 9, take a break from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, and get a great meal by supporting ADFAC’s Dine and Donate event! On the second Monday of every month, participating restaurants will donate a portion of sales to support Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC). Whether you need a break from holiday stress or want to share an early festive meal with friends and family, Dine and Donate restaurants are ready for you.

Participating Dine and Donate restaurants on Monday, December 9th, and all year round, are Dean’s, Gallo Loco, Hoskins, Burchfield’s, Razzleberry’s, Mediterranean Delight, The Soup Kitchen, and the Subway locations in Clinton, Oak Ridge (1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike), Oliver Springs, and Rocky Top.

ADFAC is an independent nonprofit agency established in 1987, and it exists to support and serve those in need by assisting them in becoming stable and self-sufficient. ADFAC provides needed services through the School Supplies Program, Household Assistance Program, and Appalachian Housing Partners. ADFAC answers more than 6,000 requests for assistance each year.

In addition to participating restaurants, Dine and Donate is supported by Oak Ridge Today, Leidos, Randy McFarland-State Farm Agent, BBB-TV, and WYSH.