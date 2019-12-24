Dickey LeRoy Oran, age 74, of Kingston passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 22, 1945 in Sweetwater, TN. Dickey was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston as long as his health permitted. He worked at X-10 as a millwright retiring in 1997. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family and also his sweet cat, Lexi. Dickey was also a car enthusiast and enjoyed going to car shows and NASCAR racing. In his spare time, he could often be found on the lake in his boat, fishing. Preceded in death by his parents, Delmer and Nell Hood Oran; first wife, Linda Faye Walker Oran; sisters; Kathleen Hall and Joan Lacey; brothers, Don K. Oran and Benny Oran; father-in-law, Boyd E. Edgemon; mother-in-law and father-inlaw, Ray and Juanita Walker; brother-in-law, Danny Ray Walker.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife Darlene Edgemon Oran of Kingston

Children Susan King Miles & husband, Allen of Kingston

Waylon Oran & wife, Vanessa of Kingston

Grandchildren Blake King & wife, Stephanie

Justin Miles & wife, Ashley

Great-Grandchildren Bryson, Kolton, Dawson and Brooklyn

Sister Shirley Colyer & husband, Robert of Kingston

Brothers Charles Ray Oran of Midtown

Teddy Oran of Rockwood

Mother-in-law Jean Edgemon of Ten Mile

Sisters-in-law Shannon Hill & husband, Jeff of Ten Mile

Frances Walker of Paint Rock

Brothers-in-law Ronnie Edgemon & wife, Wendye of Ten Mile

Steve Edgemon & wife, Charlotte of Ten Mile

Mike Edgemon & wife, Kitty of Ten Mile

Many extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston with funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Chapman Grove Cemetery.

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.