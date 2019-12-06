David Queener calls it a career at CPD

In an announcement on social media Thursday, the Clinton Police Department announced the retirement of Lieutenant David Queener, who as the post says, “decided to work his final shift at the Clinton Police Department last week.”

Queener, who retired from full time police work a few years ago, stayed on as a part-time administrative Lieutenant until his final day on the job, which was November 27th.

During his over 42 years with the City of Clinton, Queener served mostly with the CPD, but also worked for the Public Works Department and the Fire Department.

He is currently a member of the Clinton City School Board and also spent many years announcing high school football on BBB-TV, and most recently helped us out last season on WYSH Radio. He is also very active on the Anderson County Fair Board of Directors.

We here at WYSH want to join with the city of Clinton and the Clinton Police Department in thanking David Queener for his years of service and in wishing him a long, healthy and fun retirement!

Photo from CPD Facebook page