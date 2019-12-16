Home / Obituaries / David Anthony Powell, Sr. age 59 of Knoxville

David Anthony Powell, Sr. age 59 of Knoxville

Jim Harris 2 days ago Obituaries Leave a comment 62 Views

David Anthony Powell, Sr. age 59 of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was born on January 4, 1960 to Billy Joe Powell and Geneva Phillips in Knoxville. He was a Master Plumber and was owner and operator of David Powell Plumbing in Knoxville as well as Ginger’s Deli and Grocery in Briceville. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. David also liked to fly airplanes and had worked on getting his pilot license when he was able. “To be blunt, he had a green thumb in gardening.”  He is preceded in death by: mother, Geneva Phillips Dyer; brother, Dennis Powell; and sister, Rhonda Kay Leeper.

He is survived by: wife, Ginger King Powell; children, Tiffany Powell and Derek Visner, David Anthony Powell, Jr., and wife Tabatha, Jonathan Lee Powell, Jennifer Letner and husband Jess, Vennesa Hardesty and husband Robert; siblings, Karen Dorsey and Jay, Randy Powell and wife Regina, and Jason Powell and wife Amanda; grandchildren, Autumn, McKinley, Robert, Courtney, Christopher, Zachary, Sarah, Derick, Jessica, Ethan, Bryson, Landon, Desari, and Aiden; great-grandchildren, Heavenly, Raylen, Allison, Anthony, Rhiannon, Onyx, Jayla, Jesse, and Rylan; special friends, Jay Eledge, David McMahan, Jr, and Earnest Wombles.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with Preacher Charlie Reynolds officiating. Family and friends will meet at Phillips Cemetery (5266 New River Hwy, Briceville, TN 37710) on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11am for his graveside service. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

K. Earl Cox, age 65 of Clinton

K. Earl Cox, age 65 of Clinton went home to be with his heavenly father …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.