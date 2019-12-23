Home / Obituaries / Cynthia Kaye McGuffin, age 66, of Oliver Springs

Cynthia Kaye McGuffin, age 66, of Oliver Springs

December 20, 2019

Cynthia Kaye McGuffin, age 66, of Oliver Springs, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at the home of her sister in Kingston. She was a member of First Baptist Church Kingston where she attended as a child. Kaye was employed by C&S at Y-12 Nuclear Plant and had worked at various Nuclear Plants over the years in Quality Control. She enjoyed fishing and working jigsaw puzzles. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Zella Mae McGuffin.

SURVIVORS

Sisters Gail Tapp of Kingston

Janet Baucom & husband, Terry of Oak Ridge

Nieces & Nephews Bobby Tapp & wife, Melissa; Michelle Harris,

April Snodgrass & husband, Danny; Heather Kryworuka & husband, Steve; Aaron Tapp & husband, Beth; Tori Bausom.

9 Great-nieces & Great-nephews

Several extended family members and special friends

The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 2:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Jody McLoud officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

