Cynthia Kaye McGuffin, age 66, of Oliver Springs, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at the home of her sister in Kingston. She was a member of First Baptist Church Kingston where she attended as a child. Kaye was employed by C&S at Y-12 Nuclear Plant and had worked at various Nuclear Plants over the years in Quality Control. She enjoyed fishing and working jigsaw puzzles. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Zella Mae McGuffin.

SURVIVORS

Sisters Gail Tapp of Kingston

Janet Baucom & husband, Terry of Oak Ridge

Nieces & Nephews Bobby Tapp & wife, Melissa; Michelle Harris,

April Snodgrass & husband, Danny; Heather Kryworuka & husband, Steve; Aaron Tapp & husband, Beth; Tori Bausom.

9 Great-nieces & Great-nephews

Several extended family members and special friends

The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 2:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Jody McLoud officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.