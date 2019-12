A two-vehicle, head-on collision Tuesday morning in LaFollette sent two men to the hospital.

The crash occurred a little before 7:30 am Tuesday in front of LaFollette Middle School and involved a pickup truck and an SUV.

Both of the drivers, who were alone in their respective vehicles, had to be extricated from the wreckage by first responders. Both men were taken to the LaFollette Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. The cause of this morning’s crash remains under investigation.