CPD offers safety tips for busiest shopping time of the year

Over the weekend, the Clinton Police Department shared some holiday shopping safey tips on its social media pages and we wanted to pass them along to you in case you needed a refresher on how to stay safe and avoid being the victim of a crime this holiday season.



1. BE AWARE OF SURROUNDINGS – Thieves are looking for distracted shoppers, for example, someone on the phone not watching their purse or wallet, or who sets their packages down to text..

Keep your purse close to your body or your wallet in an inside coat pocket or front pants pocket. Stay alert in crowded areas. It’s easy for someone to disappear quickly in a crowd.



2. YOUR VEHICLE – With so many people out, you may encounter aggressive drivers out on the road. Drive defensively and don’t allow road rage to escalate.

When parking, be patient when trying to find a parking spot. Don’t speed up to catch that empty spot and be cautious of other drivers who do.

Park in a well-lit or visible area to help deter car prowlers.

Do NOT leave valuables in your vehicle and when possible keep packages in the trunk hidden from plain view.

Before you get in your car look in and under it.

Again, if you are on your phone or fumbling for your keys that could make it easy for the wrong person to approach you.



3. PERSONAL SAFETY – Emotions often run high during the shopping rush. It’s important to remain calm in order to avoid injuring yourself or others. If someone is being aggressive over an item, it’s better to let them have it than to potentially fight over it. Your personal safety is much more important than material things.



4. CASH OR CARD – If you plan to use cash for purchases, get your money from the bank or ATM a day or two prior. Thieves know you have money and will have no hesitation about doing what they can to get the cash you’ve just withdrawn. Use only well-lit machines if you have to get cash at nighttime.

Consider using one credit card throughout the shopping trip.

In the event that your card is breached, you will reduce the risk of multiple cards being compromised.

Don’t forget to monitor your transactions to detect any fraudulent activity.



5. KIDS AND TEENS – If shopping with children or teens, select a central location to meet if you are separated.

Make sure they know your telephone number in the event they get lost.

Teach kids how to ask a security guard or employee for help if they need it.

Designate a specific time and spot to meet later with your teens.