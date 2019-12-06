Company completes move to Oak Ridge

Avant LLC recently announced that the company has completed the relocation of its call center operations from nearby Louisville to Commerce Park in Oak Ridge.

This completes a year-long series of planning discussions that started in the fall of 2018, an Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce press release said. The financial services company currently employs 200 people in the region, and officials expect that number to grow to between 350 and 400 in 2020.

www.Avant.com is an online lending platform and leading provider of credit alternatives to middle-income consumers, the press release said.

The company also offers its technology solutions to bank and non-bank partners via its Powered By Avant product to “provide an innovative digital lending experience to its customers.”