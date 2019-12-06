Home / Community Bulletin Board / CodeRED sign-ups even easier in Clinton

CodeRED sign-ups even easier in Clinton

Jim Harris 5 mins ago

The city of Clinton has announced that signing up for the CodeRED emergency notification system has gotten even easier. Simply text “ClintonTN” to 99411 to sign up and have emergency information delivered straight to your phone, free of charge.

While most commonly used to notify citizens of impending severe weather, CodeRED can also be used to deliver information in the event of “major fires, chemical spills, evacuations, lock downs, natural disasters, abductions, major water system problems, bomb threats and other emergencies,” according to a city press release. In addition, the system can also be used to notify residents of traffic pattern changes for special events like parades, and calls can be geographically targeted for hyper-local information. The upside to the automated system that employes an auto-dialer is that in the event of a citywide emergency or other event, the entire community could be notified within a very short amount of time.

Again, signing up for CodeRED is as easy as texting “ClintonTN” to 99411.

