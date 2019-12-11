Home / Local News / Clinton woman charged with theft by embezzlement

Jim Harris

A Clinton woman was arrested last Friday after admitting to stealing cash from the register she was working at Food City in Clinton.

Officer Jennifer Hutchins with the Clinton Police Department was called to the store Friday afternoon by one of the store’s loss prevention personnel and told that employee Amanda Seiber had been caught on camera on three different dates stealing money from her cash register. The report indicates that she was allegedly hiding money next to the garbage by her register and picking it up at the end of her shifts.

Seiber, according to the report, wrote a voluntary statement to Food City that she had taken money out of the register at those times, and returned $100 that was in her purse at the time of her arrest to the loss prevention employee.

She was arrested by citation on three counts of theft of property by embezzlement.

