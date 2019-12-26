Clinton offers Christmas Tree recycling services

The City of Clinton wants you to know there is a right way to dispose of your real Christmas tree, and that is to recycle it. Just remove all the items from your tree, including ornaments, tinsel, stands and lights and bring it to the recycling area behind the Clinton Community Center on Friday January 3rd or Saturday January 4th between 10 am and 2 pm each day. Mulch from the recycled trees will be returned to residents who may want to use it for their own landscaping.

City official say that this recycling program is for real Christmas trees only. If you want to dispose of an artificial Christmas tree that may have outlived its usefulness, that goes out with your regular trash.

Nationwide, Americans chop down 25 to 30 million trees each year to celebrate the holidays, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

Many of those trees end up in landfills, releasing greenhouse gases as they decompose, or in incinerators.