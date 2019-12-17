Home / Featured / Clinton names Darell Keith next football coach

Jim Harris

Clinton High School has found its next football coach.

53-year-old Darell Keith has been named Head Coach at Clinton High School according to Athletic Director Brad Collette.

Coach Keith comes to Clinton after two years as head coach at Todd County, Kentucky High School, where he took over a program that had not made the playoffs for about 20 years and got them into the postseason each of the past two seasons. In those two seasons, he compiled an 11-11 record.

Keith is a retired military man, having reached the rank of Master Sergeant, and was described by Collette as a “family man” who will bring discipline to the Dragon program. Collette said Tuesday morning that Coach Keith “checked all the boxes,” and that the new coach and his family are very excited for the opportunity.

Darell Keith will be Clinton’s first African-American head coach.

The community is invited to meet new Clinton Football Coach Darell Keith this Thursday, December 19th, at 5:30 pm at the Hollingsworth Sports Complex at the school.

