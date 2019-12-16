Clinton man charged with rape, incest

A Clinton man was arrested Sunday night by Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies on rape and incest charges.

According to a press release from the ACSD, 42-year-old Royce Scott Earley of Clinton was arrested Sunday night on three counts each of rape of a child, and incest.

Detective Darrell Slater was dispatched to the victim’s home in Clinton to investigate a sexual offense, according to the press release. After obtaining a statement from the witness, Slater turned his attention to finding Earley, who was located in his parked truck at the Mountain View boat ramp in Clinton. Earley was transported to the Criminal Investigations Division at the Sheriff’s Office and interviewed by Slater. Following that interview, Slater obtained arrest warrants and placed Earley in custody. He was transported to the Anderson County Detention Facility without incident.

In the release, Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker praised the work by Detective Slater, stating that, “Anderson County is safer today because of the excellent work by Detective Slater. I want to thank the victim and witness in this case for their courage and bravery.”

The case is still under investigation at this time. As the victim in this case is a minor child, no information about the victim and their relationship with Earley will be released.

As of Monday morning, Earley was being held at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $390,000.