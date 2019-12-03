Home / Community Bulletin Board / Clinton Library to close Dec. 23-Jan. 2

Clinton Library to close Dec. 23-Jan. 2

Jim Harris

(Clinton Public Library press release) The Clinton Public Library will be closed December 23rd through January 2nd for renovations. This closing is Phase 2 of a 3 part effort to replace all the flooring and some furniture within the library. Another closing will occur in January.

In preparation for these closings, some of the library’s regularly scheduled programs will be canceled or moved. During the closings, the drop box will remain open and no fees will accrue on any patron accounts. The online catalog and TN READs will be available 24/7.

To keep up to date on any future closings or special announcements, please visit the Library’s website at www.clintonpubliclibrary.org, or check out all their social media pages. You can also sign up for our monthly e-newsletter (via the website) to have information about library programs sent straight to your email.

