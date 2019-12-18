Clinton girls win at Pigeon Forge; boys fall at Science Hill

High school basketball’s regular season conntinued on Tuesday with games all over East Tennessee.

The Clinton Lady Dragons played a stand-alone game at Pigeon Forge and rallied for a 51-49 win behind 15 points from Sarah Burton and 14 from Jasmine Moore.

The Dragon boys played at Sciene Hill in Johnson City on Tuesday, and gave the unbeaten Hilltoppers a stern test before finally falling, 84-73. The Dragons hit 11 three-pointers in the game and were within three points midway through the fourth quarter. Evan Winchester scored 24 points, while Jackson garner added 17 and Chase Lockard 15.

Elsewhere:

Scott girls 66 Anderson County 38…Scott boys 73 Anderson County 62/

Oliver Springs girls 54 Oakdale 15…Oliver Springs boys 60 Oakdale 47/

Campbell County girls 41 Fulton 29…Fulton boys 75 Campbell County 46/

Oneida girls 64 64 Wartburg 40…Oneida boys 79 Wartburg 76/

Sunbright girls 49 Midway 38…Sunbright boys 64 Midway 43/

Harriman girls 42 Coalfield 37…Harriman boys 77 Coalfield 39.