Home / Featured / Clinton girls win at Pigeon Forge; boys fall at Science Hill

Clinton girls win at Pigeon Forge; boys fall at Science Hill

Jim Harris 3 mins ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 4 Views

High school basketball’s regular season conntinued on Tuesday with games all over East Tennessee.

The Clinton Lady Dragons played a stand-alone game at Pigeon Forge and rallied for a 51-49 win behind 15 points from Sarah Burton and 14 from Jasmine Moore.

The Dragon boys played at Sciene Hill in Johnson City on Tuesday, and gave the unbeaten Hilltoppers a stern test before finally falling, 84-73. The Dragons hit 11 three-pointers in the game and were within three points midway through the fourth quarter. Evan Winchester scored 24 points, while Jackson garner added 17 and Chase Lockard 15.

Elsewhere:

Scott girls 66 Anderson County 38…Scott boys 73 Anderson County 62/

Oliver Springs girls 54 Oakdale 15…Oliver Springs boys 60 Oakdale 47/

Campbell County girls 41 Fulton 29…Fulton boys 75 Campbell County 46/

Oneida girls 64 64 Wartburg 40…Oneida boys 79 Wartburg 76/

Sunbright girls 49 Midway 38…Sunbright boys 64 Midway 43/

Harriman girls 42 Coalfield 37…Harriman boys 77 Coalfield 39.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Plateau Partnership Park receives Site Development Grant funding

Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced today …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.