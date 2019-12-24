Clinton FD hiring

The city of Clinton is looking for firefighters. The deadline to apply will be Monday, January 6th, 2020.

According to a job description you can link to from the city’s website, the firefighter position performs specialized duty work functions in fire suppression, fire prevention and emergency response activities. Performs all duties of a firefighter, including fire suppression and rescue, salvage operation and fire prevention and building inspection. Works under the direct supervision of the Fire Captain.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS

Maintains readiness for emergency call response for fire, medical emergencies, natural disasters and other emergency situations.

Responds to alarms for emergency fire suppression, and operates pumps, aerial ladders and other fire apparatus.

Participates in engine and pumper hook-up; holds nozzle and directs water stream; use extinguishers, bars, hooks, ropes and other equipment to suppress and extinguish fires.

Locates and removes person(s) from dangerous/hazardous situations; administers first-aid as outlined and authorized under Tennessee First Responder guidelines.

Performs salvage and overhaul operations, sweeping water, and removing debris.

Communicates in person, via telephone, and or via two-way radio providing information and assistance or responding to requests for assistance.

Operates machinery, equipment and light motor vehicles; ensures appropriate maintenance; may operate specialized fire vehicles/equipment (fire engines, ladder trucks, pumps, etc.) with sufficient experience and training.

Participates in station maintenance; maintains and cleans quarters; maintains firefighting equipment, apparatus and fire department property.

Participates in required classes, drills and continuing education activities.

Participates in regular inspections of City facilities and structures for fire prevention and education purposes; inspects fire hydrants throughout the city.

Prepares and maintains records, logs and reports.

Participates in public education and community relations activities to include school visits and fire station tours.

(These essential job functions are not to be construed as a complete statement of all duties performed. Employees will be required to perform other related duties as assigned, including City-directed work assignments in the event of a storm or declared emergency.)

QUALIFICATIONS

Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

Knowledge of fire prevention and firefighting methods and principles.

Knowledge of the geographic area of the City and surrounding areas, including street system, hydrant locations, the layout and location of public utilities and potentially hazardous materials and substances.

Ability to work 24-hour shifts.

Ability to operate various fire apparatus, including an axe, pry bar, high pressure hose, ladders, safety equipment, breathing apparatus, two-way radio, chemicals, related firefighting equipment, and emergency medical equipment.

Ability to demonstrate integrity, ingenuity and professionalism in the performance of assigned tasks.

Ability to climb ladders and perform firefighting and rescue operations from various heights including roofs.

Ability to working within a command structure requiring strict adherence to following orders.

Ability to recognize and mediate unsafe conditions or situations

Ability to work under extremely stressful situations, day and night, which result from a fire and other emergencies, including the responsibility for remaining calm and carrying out all duties with the recognition of the threat to life and property.

Ability to effectively communicate clearly and concisely, both orally and in writing.

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with public groups, agencies, other employees and the general public.

Education and Experience:

High School Diploma or equivalent; supplemented by trade school course work or college level coursework in public administration or related field.

Minimum two (2) years full-time work experience.

(A comparable amount of training, education and/or experience may be substituted for the above qualifications.)

Licenses and Certifications:

Possession of or ability to obtain a valid Tennessee driver’s license by date of hire.

Possession of State of Tennessee Fire Fighter I or above certification.

Possession of State of Tennessee Emergency Medical Responder (EMR).

Possession of a valid State of Tennessee Emergency Medical Technician preferred.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS

Able to perform demanding physical tasks required in firefighting and emergency medical work, such as lifting and carrying a victim, hose, or other equipment weighing up to 200 lbs. while wearing turnouts, air tank, air mask, gloves, etc. Frequent running, crawling, standing, lifting, climbing, crouching, kneeling or stooping for long periods of time while wearing/carrying heavy equipment. Constant sitting, walking, or standing. Constant talking, hearing. Constant use hands and fingers to feel, handle, or operate objects, tools or controls; and reach with hands and arms. Specific vision abilities required include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception and the ability to adjust focus. Operate in environment of high noise, poor visibility, limited mobility, above-ground, heights, and in closed or confined spaces. Exposure to elements of nature including extreme heat or cold, rain, snow and other unfavorable weather.