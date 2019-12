The Clinton at Powell basketball doubleheader originally scheduled to be played on Tuesday, but had to be postponed due to inclement weather, has been rescheduled for tonight (Wednesday, December 11th) , with the girls’ varsity tipping off at 6:00 and the boys 15 minutes after the conclusion of the girls’ game.

