Clinton 12 member William Latham passes

Wednesday, the Green McAdoo Cultural Organization announced that William “Bill” Latham, a member of the Clinton 12, passed away Wednesday morning at his home in Oak Ridge. Mr. Latham was 79 years old.

He is the fourth member of the group of students who desgregated Clinton High School in 1956 to pass away in 2019, preceded by the deaths of Alfred Williams, Alvah McSwain and Robert Thacker.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton is in charge of Bill Latham’s funeral arrangements, and when they are announced, we will share them with you.