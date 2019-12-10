City provides updates on TDOT projects

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been changed to reflect the fact that the lane closure on Seivers Boulevard on the bridge over Market Street will not go into effect until the weather dries up.

The following is an update on two road projects within the city of Clinton, provided by the city’s TDOT Project Liaison Lynn Murphy.

1) Market Street Bridge – Beginning when the weather dries up, in addition to the current lane closure on the eastbound side of N Seivers Blvd (SR 61), one west bound lane is also being closed. The right lane on the westbound side will close, leaving only one lane flowing in each direction. This closure will last at least two weeks, maybe longer. We will provide updates as they become available.

2) Lewallen Bridge – The temporary design of a single traffic lane flowing in each direction on Clinch Avenue (SR 9) continues. Traffic backups during peak hours on northbound Clinch Avenue have improved some, after the City of Clinton hired its traffic signal electrical contractor to adjust the signal timing at the Clinch/Main traffic signals.

Repairs to stabilize the slide are continuing, but the location of a temporary steel beam bracing system is preventing any additional traffic lanes from being available. We are hopeful that one additional lane (a total of three) on Clinch Avenue may be opened within the next several weeks, but there is no firm time frame for this. Engineering designs are currently being reviewed for a stabilization method that will stay in place throughout the remainder of the bridge project.

We will update everyone as information becomes available.