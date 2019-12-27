Cindy Diane Vaughn Goodman, age 52, of Rocky Top, TN, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. She was the daughter of the late Ned Sheriel Vaughn and Carolyn Elaine Byers Vaughn. Cindy loved to spend time with her kids and grandkids. She enjoyed going to the lake, fishing, cooking and listening to music. She was of the Baptist faith. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Vaughn.

Cindy is survived by her husband Tommy Ray Goodman; sons, Thomas Adam Ray Goodman (Brittany Byrd) of Rocky Top, TN, Nicholas Aaron Tray Goodman (Brianna Tramyne Smith) of Rocky Top, TN; daughters, Kathrine (Nikki) Tanicka Vaughn of Hiram, GA, Kathrine (Kadie) Danielle Mills (Patrick Lee) Of Sevierville, TN, son in law, Eddie Mills of London, KY; brother, Chipper Vaughn and (Tammy Hutchins) of GA; sisters, Karen Vaughn Gayton and (Tony Graton) of Dallas, GA, and Melissa Reeves of Clinton, TN; 9 grandchildren, Kiley, Shamya, Jaden, Jacob, Destinee, Joseff, Jescey, Brylee and Brooklynn; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Cynthia’s family will receive her friends from 5:00pm – 6:00pm with her memorial service to follow at 6:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary on Saturday, December 28, 2019.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is charge of all arrangements.