CHS Color Guard Pancake Breakfast Saturday

The Clinton High School Dragon Color Guard Team is having  a pancake breakfast this Saturday (12/7/19) in Oak Ridge at Hwy 55 Burgers & Shakes from 7 to 9 am.

For a $5 donation, you will get three (3) pancakes, three (3) slices of bacon or sausage and a drink.

