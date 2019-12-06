CHS Choral Concert December 19th

The Clinton High School Choral Department will hold its holiday concert on Thursday, December 19 at 6:30 pm. The concert will be in the Little Theater.

There is no charge to attend the concert, but donations to the program are always appreciated.

Any donations will go to purchasing new music and providing transportation and fees for the Regional Tennessee ACDA State High School Choral Festival in early Spring and hopefully the State Festival in late Spring. Only programs with the highest scores at the Regional Festival are invited to the State Festival. The program has bloomed under the guidance of McCall Bohanan seeing more students trying out and making it to the Tennessee All State Choirs. This means more scholarship money could be available to those high achieving students!